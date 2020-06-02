Coupa Software (COUP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 8.



For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects earnings in the range of 6-8 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been steady in the past 30 days at 7 cents per share, which indicates growth of 133.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues are anticipated in the range of $111.5-$112.5 million. The consensus mark for fiscal first quarter revenues is pegged at $111.8 million, which suggests growth of 37.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Notably, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 212.68%, on average.



Coupa Software, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Coupa Software, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coupa Software, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note



Coupa Software’s fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from robust adoption of Business Spend Management (BSM) offerings and an expanding customer base. Notably, the coronavirus outbreak has impacted budgets and companies are striving to optimize spending patterns to survive the macroeconomic impacts. This is likely to have bolstered adoption of Coupa Software’s BSM solutions in the quarter under review.



Moreover, ongoing momentum in solutions such as Accelerate, Invoice payments and Virtual Cards for Pos is likely to have driven the fiscal first-quarter top line. It has extended these solutions to partners like American Express, Citibank, Transfermate, Stripe and PayPal.



Smart and efficient spend-control programs that provide enhanced reporting and analytics have been the primary catalyst for Coupa Software’s expanding clientele. Such factors are likely to have contributed to the company’s subscription services revenues in the quarter to be reported.



Coupa Software anticipates Subscription revenues between $101.5 million and $102.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Subscription revenues is currently pegged at $102 million, which suggests growth of 39.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company anticipates professional services revenues to be approximately $10 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Professional services and other revenues is currently pegged at $10.2 million, which suggests growth of 21.9% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



During the quarter under review, Europe-based independent oil and gas company, Wintershall Dea, adopted Coupa BSM Platform to automate its end-to-end global procurement process.



An expanding clientele is boosting investors’ optimism in the stock. Notably, the stock has returned 60% year to date, outperforming the industry’s rally of 32.9%.



Year-to-Date Price Performance







Further, the company has been adding new capabilities to Coupa Supplier Insights and Coupa Source Together solutions, which is anticipated to have bolstered adoption, amid coronavirus crisis induced supply chain woes. This is likely to have generated incremental revenues in the quarter under review. Notably, the company has strengthened Coupa Pay solution with support for Expense Payments.



Introduction of Coupa CLM Advanced on synergies from integration of Coupa BSM platform with Exari's technology amid ongoing digital transformation is expected to have strengthened the company’s position in the BSM market.



However, rising operating expenses on product development amid stiff competition in the spend management market is likely to have put pressure on the company’s fiscal first-quarter margins.



Moreover, coronavirus crisis led lower spend on travel is likely to have hampered adoption of Coupa Travel Sabre, formerly known as Yapta, which in turn, is likely to have limited revenue growth in the fiscal first quarter. Markedly, during the fiscal fourth quarter, Coupa Software acquired Seattle-based Yapta, with an aim to strengthen Coupa BSM Platform’s Travel and Expense offering with travel price optimization capabilities and offer travel savings to businesses in real-time.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coupa Software this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Although Coupa Software currently has a Zacks Rank #2, an Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks to Consider



Here are a few stocks that you may consider, as our proven model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Campbell Soup Company CPB has an Earnings ESP of +4.81% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GUESS?, Inc. GES has an Earnings ESP of +12.75% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank #2.



5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic



In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.