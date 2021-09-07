Coupa Software (COUP) Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Coupa Software (COUP), a provider of a cloud-based corporate spend management software, have risen more than 17% over the past month, including 13% in one week as investors returned to high-growth software stocks.

But even with the Coupa’s recent popularity, the shares have fallen 25% in six months, trailing the 17% rise in the S&P 500 index. And on a year-to-date basis, the stock has lost 24.4%, while the S&P has gained 21%. Is now still a good time to buy? Some investors have become concerned not only about Coupa’s valuation compared to the rest of the sector, but also os possible slowing growth in the quarters ahead. The company is set to report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Aiming to become a BSM (Business Spend Management) leader, Coupa makes money by analyzing large quantities of corporate transactional expense data, looking for spending patterns and areas of inefficiency. The company’s platform platform helps customers with actionable insights that can lead to improved inventory management, smarter purchasing decisions, while lowering expenditures. But Coupa’s valuation — currently at 40 times forecasted revenue — has kept the stock in a tight range.

The company on Tuesday can change that narrative by delivering a top- and bottom line beat, along with confident guidance. With its total addressable market measured at $56 billion and growing, there is still a massive opportunity for Coupa to expand, given the projected increase in digital transformation spending which analyst forecast will outpace overall IT budgets in 2021. Nevertheless, on Tuesday Coupa’s revenue and earnings growth must match these expectations.

In the three months that ended August, the San Mateo, CA-based company is expected to lose 6 cents per share on revenue of $162.98 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it earned 21 cents per share on revenue of $125.92 million. For the full year, ending January, earnings the loss is expected to be 15 cents per share, down from earnings of 77 cents per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of the $687.24 million would rise 27% year over year.

Coupa's BSM platform, which includes a comprehensive suite of procurement solutions that helps businesses assess expenditures from things such as sourcing, invoicing as well as travel/expense management, enables customers to realize stronger and more targeted working capital by de-segmenting organizational silos to better assess risks across the organization. The company has also begun to integrate its platform into various components of its clients such as supply chains finance operations, making itself a more sticky product to discontinue.

Boasting 100,000-plus potential global customers, Coupa counts companies as large as Walmart (WMT), Salesforce (CRM), Procter & Gamble (PG), among others, as clients. These prominent clients have enabled Coupa to top the Street’s revenue and profit estimates in the past five quarters. In the first quarter, it delivered growth within each business segment, highlighted by Q1 revenue surging 40% year over year to $166.9 million, easily topping estimates of $152.5 million. Just as impressive, Q1 Billings — indicator of future revenue growth — surged 46% to $148.6 million.

Notably, the company made comments about entering Q2 with its "largest pipeline ever.” Assuming a top and bottom line beat, along with confident guidance on Tuesday, Coupa stock which closed at $261.91, could regain its $300 level and not look back until it reaches a new all-time high.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.