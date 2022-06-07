Coupa Software (COUP) Beats Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP reported healthy first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, beating both the top-line and bottom-line estimates. The healthy results were backed by Coupa providing companies with visibility and control over their business spending, resiliency in back-office operations and aiding in making strategic and data-driven decisions to yield positive outcomes for their business.

Quarter Details

GAAP net loss reported during the quarter, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, was $81.5 million or $1.08 per share compared with $100.4 million or $1.38 per share in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP net income during the quarter was $5.5 million or 8 cents per share compared with $5 million or 7 cents per share in the prior-year quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents.

Revenues during the reported quarter were $196.4 million compared with $166.9 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting year-over-year growth of 17.6% and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196 million. The growth was backed by the success of the Antares app, which provides customers with the flexibility to access supplier risk at the time of sourcing, monitoring third-party data and providing instant visibility to supplier risk scores.

Subscription revenues reported during the quarter were $178.5 million compared with $140.1 million, reflecting growth of 27.4% from the prior-year quarter. The growth was backed by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the euro. Professional services revenues during the quarter were $17.9 million compared with $26.8 million, reflecting a decrease of 33.2%.

Operating Details

Gross profit during the quarter was reported at $115.5 million compared with $87.2 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting growth of 32.4%. GAAP operating loss during the quarter was $71.3 million compared with $73.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating income in the quarter was $13.8 million compared with $7 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the fiscal first quarter, the company generated operating cash flows of $49.7 million compared with $32.1 million in the prior-year quarter. As of Apr 30, 2022, the company had $493.9 million of cash and cash equivalents with net convertible senior notes of $2,157.9 million.

Guidance

For fiscal 2023, the company has raised its guidance for revenues from $836-$840 million to $838-$848 million. Subscription revenues are expected to be in the range of $762-$767 million. Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $76 million. Non-GAAP earnings is likely to be in the range of 21-27 cents per share.

For second-quarter fiscal 2023, total revenues are expected to be in the range of $202-$205 million. Subscription revenues are expected to be within $185-$188 million and professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $17 million. Non-GAAP net income is likely to be in the range of 7-10 cents per share.

