Coupa Software (COUP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Coupa Software (COUP) have surged 41% in six months and are now up 48% year to date, outperforming the software sector. But have they shot up too far, too fast?

The company, which provides cloud-based corporate spend management software, is set to report first quarter fiscal 20201 earnings results after Monday’s closing bell. Coupa software makes money by analyzing large quantities of corporate transactional expense data, looking for spending patterns and areas of inefficiency. Its platform helps customers with actionable insights that can lead to improved inventory management, smarter purchasing decisions, all the while lowering expenditures.

Coupa made its IPO debut in October 2018 at just $18 per share, which nearly doubled to $30 on its first day of trading. The stock closed Friday at $217, suggesting a more-than 600% return from its first day of trading. But valuation concerns have emerged. JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy recently downgraded the stock to Underweight from Neutral with a Street low price target of $100, implying a 53% decline from current levels. Analysts at Wedbush also lowered their rating to Neutral from Outperform, citing weak corporate spending.

In other words, while there are tons of growth expectations priced into the stock, Wall Street seems to believe Coupa’s valuation has outpaced what it can can deliver. What’s more, amid the corporate shift to work-from-home, not only would Coupa’s revenue and earnings growth need to significantly outperform Street estimates, the company must also issue strong forecasts. And that’s a tall order, particularly in an environment where software stocks are pulling their guidance citing lack of visibility.

In the three months that ended April, the San Mateo, CA-based company is expected to earn 7 cents per share on revenue of $111.84 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it earned 3 cents per share on revenue of $81.34 million. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of 33 cents would be down from 52 cents per share earned a year ago, while full-year revenue of the $487.89 million would rise 25.2% year over year.

The Coupa platform provides customers with actionable insights that can lead to improved inventory management, smarter purchasing decisions, while lowering expenditures. This industry has a total addressable market for valued at $40 billion, according to recent estimates. Having surpassed Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines for the past two years, Coupa has, so far, demonstrated it is a market leader.

In the last-reported quarter, revenue surged 49% to $11.45 million, topping consensus estimates by more than 10%. Notably, the company earned a Q4 profit of 21 cents per share, while the Street was expecting for 5 cents. Subscription revenue, its largest segment, rose 46% to $98.6 million, while Professional services surged 73% year over year to $12.8 million. The company is benefiting from comprehensive suite of procurement solutions that helps businesses assess expenditures from things such as sourcing, invoicing as well as travel/expense management.

On Monday, however, investors and analysts will want to see if the company can extend its streak of beats and whether the pandemic has caused a disruption in revenue, given that several companies have had to cancel travel and postpone expenses amid the pandemic.

