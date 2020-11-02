US Markets
Coupa Software buys supply chain software firm LLamasoft for $1.5 bln

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Payment management software provider Coupa Software Inc COUP.O said on Monday it acquired supply chain software firm LLamasoft for about $1.5 billion.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based LLamasoft's software is used by companies such as Boeing, Home Depot and Nestle, Coupa said.

