Coupa Software buys supply chain software firm LLamasoft for $1.5 bln

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Payment management software provider Coupa Software Inc COUP.O said on Monday it acquired supply chain software firm LLamasoft for about $1.5 billion.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based LLamasoft's software is used by companies such as Boeing, Home Depot and Nestle, Coupa said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

