Coupa Software Acquires Llamasoft For About $1.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Coupa Software (COUP) said Monday that it has acquired Llamasoft for about $1.5 billion.

Based in Ann Arbor, Mich., LLamasoft's technology is used by hundreds of enterprise customers, including brands such as Boeing, Danone S.A., Home Depot, and Nestle.

Launched in January 2020, LLamasoft's newest product llama.ai, delivers AI-powered decision making across the supply chain to support an almost unlimited number of use cases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.