Markets
COUP

Coupa Software Acquires Llamasoft For About $1.5 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Coupa Software (COUP) said Monday that it has acquired Llamasoft for about $1.5 billion.

Based in Ann Arbor, Mich., LLamasoft's technology is used by hundreds of enterprise customers, including brands such as Boeing, Danone S.A., Home Depot, and Nestle.

Launched in January 2020, LLamasoft's newest product llama.ai, delivers AI-powered decision making across the supply chain to support an almost unlimited number of use cases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COUP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular