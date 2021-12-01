Coupa (COUP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Coupa Software COUP is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 6.



For the fiscal third quarter, Coupa anticipates non-GAAP earnings in the range of 1-3 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained steady at 2 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Coupa expects revenues in the range of $177-$178 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $177.6 million, indicating an increase of 33.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Coupa’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 303.21%.



Coupa Software, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Coupa Software, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coupa Software, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for Coupa prior to this announcement:

Factors to Consider

Coupa’s fiscal third-quarter results are expected to have benefited from continued momentum in Business Spend Management (“BSM”) and Coupa Pay offerings, including Coupa Treasury and Coupa Supply Chain Management solutions.



Coupa’s expanding customer base is anticipated to have benefited top-line growth in the seasonally sluggish fiscal third quarter.



Coupa anticipates subscription revenues between $158 million and $159 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for subscription revenues is currently pegged at $159 million, which suggests growth of 34.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Increasing demand for digital payment offerings like Coupa Pay, Accelerate, Invoice payments and Virtual Cards for Pos is likely to get reflected in the fiscal third-quarter performance.



However, calculated billings on a trailing 12-month basis are expected to have declined on a sequential basis due to lower contribution from Supply Chain Design & Planning (previously Llamasoft).



Moreover, increasing spend on product development and acquisitions, amid stiff competition, might have put pressure on margins in the fiscal third quarter. Additionally, sluggish spending across small and medium-sized businesses due to pandemic-led macroeconomic weakness is anticipated to have hurt top-line growth.



Coronavirus-induced lower spend on travel could have also affected the adoption of Coupa Travel Sabre.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Coupa has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Snowflake SNOW has an Earnings ESP of +1.82% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Snowflake shares have returned 20.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet – software industry’s decline of 15.2% and the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 25.8% year to date.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CrowdStrike shares have returned 2.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 15.2%. CrowdStrike has underperformed the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 25.8% year to date.



Splunk SPLK has an Earnings ESP of +8.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Splunk shares have declined 28.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 15.2%. Splunk has underperformed the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 25.7% year to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.