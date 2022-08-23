Coupa (COUP) Solutions to Improve Business Cash Visibility

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP recently announced that its division Coupa Treasury will help firms in uncertain and difficult times by providing them with innovative solutions to improve their liquidity through higher visibility.

Coupa enables organizations to improve their financial situation in the following ways:

Improving liquidity will provide treasurers with the ability to obtain procurement-negotiated early payment discount terms as well as pay in the future options alongside various payment options to enhance effective yield.

Unlocking hidden yields will improve transparency in expenditure activities in the organization. This will provide further cash visibility.

Future-proofing business activities will safeguard treasurers from disruptions, and they will be able to obtain growth with more precision on the full spending activities occurring within the organization. This will bring about improved agility and resilience.

Coupa’s Business Spend Management platform supplies treasurers with an absolute view of company cash and spending, covering supply chain, procurement, finance and treasury, thereby positioning itself as a one-of-a-kind extensive platform.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coupa’s unified cloud platform makes it quicker to deploy, thereby providing value to customers in a timely manner. The company also provides prescriptive recommendations, ranging from saving opportunities to supplier insights through the utilization of collective AI across the whole Coupa Software platform. This brings about improved agility across the platform.

The stock has declined 72.6% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 60.8%. Coupa currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

