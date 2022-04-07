Coupa (COUP) Seeks Enhanced Customer Connect With Brand Deal

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP recently inked a multi-year brand partnership deal with the New York Yankees for an undisclosed amount to enhance its customer connect program. The contract with the American professional baseball team will enable it to showcase its products to a broader investor community and better connect with the fanbase.



Per the deal, Coupa will use the Yankee stadium signage and various promotional activities to strengthen its brand presence. In addition to the in-stadium engagement with fans, the company has secured a deal with the Yankees Radio Network to feature the brand during radio broadcasts. The radio coverage will also highlight the ‘Coupa Maximum Value Play of the Game’ – a brand awareness campaign that supports its “value as a service” philosophy.



As a B2B company, Coupa has traditionally depended on contextual marketing to buyers in the business spend management space to increase its user base. The company is now aiming to go mainstream with an extensive brand-building exercise to promote the idea of business spend management being more of a transactional thing and one that offers more resilience in supply chains and drives more value to the bottom line. This brand awareness campaign is likely to result in increased traffic through its inbound website and lead to a rise in community activation with higher customer engagement.



Smart and efficient spend-control programs that provide enhanced reporting and analytics have been the primary reason behind Coupa’s expanding clientele. Solid momentum in Coupa Advantage Express, Strategic Sourcing, Risk Assess and Source Together solutions is anticipated to bolster the company’s subscription services revenues in the quarters ahead. Further, the company has been adding new capabilities to Coupa Supplier Insights and Coupa BSM solutions, which is anticipated to boost adoption.



Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has bolstered the demand for digital payment offerings. The company has strengthened Coupa Pay solution with greater payment flexibility capabilities. This is expected to contribute to momentum in solutions such as Coupa Pay, Accelerate, Invoice payments and Virtual Cards for Pos, and augment the top line. It has extended these solutions to partners like BNP Paribas, American Express, Citibank, Transfermate, Stripe and PayPal.



The stock has lost 61.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 46.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nevertheless, we remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is a solid pick within the industry. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10% and delivered an earnings surprise of 60.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Earnings estimates for the current year for Rimini have moved up 16% since August 2021. The company offers premium integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources and achieve better business outcomes.



Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another key pick for investors. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 30% and delivered a modest earnings surprise of 84.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal have moved up 53.3% since April 2021, while that for the next fiscal is up 75% over the same time frame.



Benefitfocus offers innovative SaaS solutions, which help to simplify the complexity of operations while unlocking the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Over the past six months, it has gained 14.3%.



Mimecast Limited MIME is a Zacks Rank #2 stock. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15% and delivered an earnings surprise of 14.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Over the past year, Mimecast has gained 96.3%. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal have moved up 19% since April 2021, while that for the next fiscal is up 13.8% over the same time frame. Mimecast aims to help firms from malicious activity, human error and technology failure for building a more resilient organization.

