Coupa (COUP), Interos Tie Up to Revamp Business Operations

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP has joined forces with Interos to use the latter’s AI-powered continuous supply chain risk management within its Coupa Business Spend Management Platform to take precautionary steps to detect and banish risks within supply chains. The real-time insights by the Interos App will help COUP customers evaluate new suppliers, review existing suppliers, and constantly monitor the supplier network for potential risks and disruptions.

Ensuring the security, robustness, and resiliency of the supply chains is critical to the competitive success of an organization. The diversity, successiveness, and the high cost associated with the disruptions of the supply chains make it crucial for organizations to monitor their risks. By using the Interos Operational Resilience Cloud Embedded App and Connector, Coupa clients will be able to actively identify and proactively manage supplier risk, thereby providing them access to the largest knowledge graph of business relations in the world.

The customers of COUP will benefit from the end-to-end supply chain digital twin functionality, visualizing all their current start nodes, flows, and policies. The digital supply chain will aid analyze its resiliency via what-if scenarios, spot problems, simulating real-world events, and anticipating the impact of external factors.

The company has been adding new capabilities to Coupa Supplier Insights and Coupa Business Solutions, which is anticipated to boost adoption. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has bolstered the demand for digital payment offerings. The company has strengthened Coupa Pay solution with greater payment flexibility capabilities. This is expected to contribute to momentum in solutions such as Coupa Pay, Accelerate, Invoice Payments and Virtual Cards for Pos, and augment the top line.



Coupa has lost 70% over the past year compared with industry's decline of 54.1%.

