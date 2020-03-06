COUP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $142.48, changing hands as low as $139.20 per share. Coupa Software Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COUP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COUP's low point in its 52 week range is $83.0005 per share, with $178 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.82.

