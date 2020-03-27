COUP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $143.79, changing hands as high as $148.79 per share. Coupa Software Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COUP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COUP's low point in its 52 week range is $87.20 per share, with $178 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.47.

