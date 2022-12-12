COUP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.25, changing hands as high as $78.79 per share. Coupa Software Inc shares are currently trading up about 26.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COUP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COUP's low point in its 52 week range is $40.295 per share, with $166.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.75.

