County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ICBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ICBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.8, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICBK was $18.8, representing a -32.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.98 and a 38.75% increase over the 52 week low of $13.55.

ICBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ICBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91. Zacks Investment Research reports ICBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -67.09%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.