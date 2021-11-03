County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ICBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ICBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.45, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICBK was $36.45, representing a -2.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.30 and a 97.72% increase over the 52 week low of $18.44.

ICBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). ICBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.04. Zacks Investment Research reports ICBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.89%, compared to an industry average of 29.2%.

