County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ICBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ICBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.47, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICBK was $25.47, representing a -3.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.46 and a 49.47% increase over the 52 week low of $17.04.

ICBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). ICBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports ICBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.22%, compared to an industry average of 24.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

