County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ICBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 42.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.79, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICBK was $21.79, representing a -22.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.98 and a 60.81% increase over the 52 week low of $13.55.

ICBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ICBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports ICBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -54.8%, compared to an industry average of -12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

