Countrywide accepts Connells new sweetened buyout bid

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Real estate agent Countrywide CWD.L said on Thursday it had accepted realty management firm Connells Ltd's sweetened buyout offer for the British company, which gives it an enterprise value of about 223.1 million pounds ($304.06 million). This is the second time Connells raised its bid.

Under the deal, Countrywide shareholders will receive 395 pence in cash per share, compared to the 325 pence per share Connells had offered earlier this month.

($1 = 0.7337 pounds)

