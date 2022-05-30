Countryside's shareholder aims possible $1.9 bln offer for UK homebuilder

May 30 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based investment firm Inclusive Capital (In-Cap) said on Monday it is looking to engage with Countryside Partnerships CSPC.L for a possible offer valuing the British housebuilder at about 1.47 billion pounds ($1.86 billion).

In-Cap, which owns about 9.2% of Countryside, said the possible offer was to buy the rest of the company's shares it does not already own, for 295 pence apiece.

($1 = 0.7914 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.