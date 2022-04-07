Countryside Partnerships warns of lower annual profit

April 7 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Countryside Partnerships CSPC.L warned of lower annual profit on Thursday, after its business review found that its expansion plans have been too ambitious and the 2018 Westleigh acquisition has failed to realise benefits.

The company said it expects to report a full-year adjusted operating profit of 150 million pounds ($196.28 million), lower than 167 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

