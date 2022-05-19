Countryside Partnerships interim profit falls on operational snags

British housebuilder Countryside Partnerships Plc reported a lower half-year profit on Thursday, as the group recovers from operational issues including costly expansions and losses from manufacturing businesses.

The London-listed company's adjusted operating profit for the six months ended March 31 was 46.9 million pounds ($57.99 million), compared with 78.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Countryside also announced that Mike Woolliscroft and Phil Chapman would jointly lead the business, as the group continued its search for a permanent boss.

($1 = 0.8087 pounds)

