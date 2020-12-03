Countryside chairman to step down after investor pressure; annual profit drops

Dec 3 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Countryside Properties Plc CSPC.L said on Thursday its Chairman David Howell would step down from the board in 2021, a day after its third-largest investor called for his ouster as part of efforts to break up the company.

Countryside, which appointed Rothschild & Co to advise on separation of its housebuilding unit, also reported a 77% slump in annual adjusted operating profit to 54.2 million pounds ($72.64 million), hit by a 30% fall in home completions during the year due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.7462 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

