Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at age 90, AP reports

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Country music star Loretta Lynn has died at age 90, her family said in a statement provided to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson in Washington, D.C.)

