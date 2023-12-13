Country Garden's unit sells stake in commercial centre business for $428 mln

Adds more details on deal from paragraph 2

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Beleaguered Chinese property developer Country Garden 2007.HK said on Thursday its unit Gold Ease Global agreed to sell its 1.79% stake in Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group for 3.07 billion yuan ($428.02 million).

The stake sale comes amid financial constraints that multiple property developers in China have faced in addressing offshore debt risks, while defaulting on overseas bond payments as well.

Country Garden said it will use the net proceeds from the stake sale for its offshore debt restructuring programme.

The company currently has liabilities of around $190 billion and more than 3,000 projects under development.

It is expected to record an accumulated other comprehensive loss of approximately 160 million yuan, as a result of the disposal.

($1 = 7.1725 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

