Country Garden wires funds to repay dollar bond due Tue - source

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

January 16, 2023 — 03:46 am EST

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK, China's largest property developer by sales, transferred funds to repay its 4.75% dollar bonds due Tuesday with an outstanding principal totalling $391.6 million, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Country Garden did not immediately respond to request for comment.

