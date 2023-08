HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares of China's Country Garden 2007.HK plunged more than 12% on Monday morning after the real estate company suspended trading in 11 of its onshore bonds from Monday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

