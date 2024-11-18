Country Garden Services Plans Major Share Buyback

Country Garden Services Holdings Co (HK:6098) has released an update.

Country Garden Services Holdings Co. has announced its intention to repurchase up to 10% of its shares, reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial stability and long-term business prospects. The share buyback will be funded through existing cash reserves and aims to enhance shareholder returns. This strategic move is set to align with the company’s growth objectives while adhering to regulatory guidelines.

