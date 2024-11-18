Country Garden Services Launches Share Incentive Scheme

Country Garden Services Holdings Co (HK:6098) has released an update.
Country Garden Services Holdings Co has introduced a new Share Award Scheme aimed at incentivizing key talent and rewarding contributions within the company. The scheme allows selected employees and service providers to receive shares, with a cap set at approximately 3.26% of the company’s issued share capital. This move, not requiring shareholder approval, highlights the company’s commitment to fostering internal growth and acknowledging individual impact.
