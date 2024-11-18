News & Insights

Country Garden Services Launches Share Incentive Scheme

November 18, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Country Garden Services Holdings Co (HK:6098) has released an update.

Country Garden Services Holdings Co has introduced a new Share Award Scheme aimed at incentivizing key talent and rewarding contributions within the company. The scheme allows selected employees and service providers to receive shares, with a cap set at approximately 3.26% of the company’s issued share capital. This move, not requiring shareholder approval, highlights the company’s commitment to fostering internal growth and acknowledging individual impact.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

