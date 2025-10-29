Country Garden Services Holdings Company (SEHK:6098) Price Target Decreased by 36.57% to 6.94

The average one-year price target for Country Garden Services Holdings Company (SEHK:6098) has been revised to HK$6.94 / share. This is a decrease of 36.57% from the prior estimate of HK$10.94 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$5.80 to a high of HK$10.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.47% from the latest reported closing price of HK$6.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Country Garden Services Holdings Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6098 is 0.11%, an increase of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 136,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,436K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,163K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6098 by 10.15% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,109K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,254K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6098 by 15.31% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 19,461K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,230K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6098 by 9.01% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 7,814K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,759K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6098 by 10.40% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 6,508K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,405K shares , representing an increase of 32.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6098 by 29.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

