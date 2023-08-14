Country Garden seeks to extend $538 mln onshore bond repayment by 3 years - source

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Country Garden 2007.HK is seeking to extend full repayment for an onshore private bond due Sept. 2 CN135797=CDCS by three years in instalments, a source with direct knowledge said on Monday.

The bond has an outstanding amount of 3.9 billion yuan ($537.96 million), according to data provider Wind.

Country Garden declined to comment.

($1 = 7.2496 Chinese yuan renminbi)

