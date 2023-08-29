News & Insights

Country Garden seeks to add 40-day grace period to onshore bond repayment - document

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

August 29, 2023 — 01:19 am EDT

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's largest private property developer Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK seeks to add a 40-day grace period for the repayment of a 3.9 billion yuan ($535.3 million) private onshore bond due on Saturday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The cash-strapped company is also seeking creditors' approval to extend the repayment due Sept. 2 CN135797=CDCS by three years, and it delayed the voting deadline for creditors to approve the new plan by a week to Aug. 31 to garner more support, previous filings seen by Reuters have showed.

Country Garden did not immediately respond to request for comment.

($1 = 7.2856 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Huang in Beijing and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

