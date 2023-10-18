Country Garden says founder and board chairperson still at work as usual

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Country Garden's founder and chairperson of the board are at work as usual, the company said in notice on social media.

The debt-laden Chinese property developer said online reports about the founder and his daughter leaving the country were untrue.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

