Country Garden onshore bondholders have not received coupon payment, news site reports

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - Country Garden's 2007.HK onshore bondholders said they have not received a coupon payment due on Tuesday, Chinese digital news outlet thepaper.cn reported.

The payment totalling 96 million yuan ($13 million ) has a 30-day grace period, the report said.

($1 = 7.1800 yuan)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

