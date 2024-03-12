News & Insights

Country Garden onshore bondholders have not received coupon payment, news site reports

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

March 12, 2024 — 08:51 pm EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - Country Garden's 2007.HK onshore bondholders said they have not received a coupon payment due on Tuesday, Chinese digital news outlet thepaper.cn reported.

The payment totalling 96 million yuan ($13 million ) has a 30-day grace period, the report said.

($1 = 7.1800 yuan)

