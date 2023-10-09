Country Garden might not be able to meet all offshore payment obligations

Adds background and details in paragraphs 2-6

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China's Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK said it might not be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations when due or within the relevant grace periods, as the country's largest private property developer grappled with debt restructuring.

"Such non-payment may lead to relevant creditors of the Group demanding acceleration of payment of the relevant indebtedness owed to them or pursuing enforcement action," the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Group is currently facing 'significant' uncertainty regarding disposing of its assets and its cash position remains under pressure, Country Garden added.

"Group's liquidity position is expected to remain very tight in the short- to medium-term."

Country Garden has $10.96 billion offshore bonds and 42.4 billion yuan ($5.81 billion) worth of loans not denominated in yuan. If it defaults, these debt will need to be restructured, and the company or its assets also risk liquidation by creditors.

The company recorded contracted sales of around 154.98 billion yuan for the nine months till September, a drop of about 43.9% and 65.4%, compared with corresponding periods in 2022 and 2021.

