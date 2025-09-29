Country Garden Holdings Company (SEHK:2007) Price Target Increased by 14.49% to 0.40

The average one-year price target for Country Garden Holdings Company (SEHK:2007) has been revised to HK$0.40 / share. This is an increase of 14.49% from the prior estimate of HK$0.35 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$0.29 to a high of HK$0.52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.71% from the latest reported closing price of HK$0.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Country Garden Holdings Company. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 90.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2007 is 0.10%, an increase of 160.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.28% to 1,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMCR - Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF holds 1,232K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAEMX - Parametric Emerging Markets Fund Investor Class holds 401K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

