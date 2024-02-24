Country Garden Holdings Company (CTRYF) Price Target Increased by 12.34% to 0.29

The average one-year price target for Country Garden Holdings Company (OTCPK:CTRYF) has been revised to 0.29 / share. This is an increase of 12.34% from the prior estimate of 0.26 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.07 to a high of 1.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 223.07% from the latest reported closing price of 0.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Country Garden Holdings Company. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRYF is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 46,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 11,043K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 10,881K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 6,917K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFEM - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 3,350K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing an increase of 28.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 19.55% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 2,781K shares. No change in the last quarter.

