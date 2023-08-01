Country Garden Holdings Co. (CTRYF) Price Target Decreased by 26.26% to 0.42

The average one-year price target for Country Garden Holdings Co. (OTC:CTRYF) has been revised to 0.42 / share. This is an decrease of 26.26% from the prior estimate of 0.57 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.18 to a high of 1.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.55% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Country Garden Holdings Co.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRYF is 0.14%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.16% to 1,026,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179,361K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,819K shares, representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 171,440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 99.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 104.95% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 112,806K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 319.56% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 61,033K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,502K shares, representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 29.54% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 51,120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,788K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 27.38% over the last quarter.

