Country Garden Holdings Co. (CTRYF) Price Target Decreased by 26.26% to 0.42

The average one-year price target for Country Garden Holdings Co. (OTC:CTRYF) has been revised to 0.42 / share. This is an decrease of 26.26% from the prior estimate of 0.57 dated March 6, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.18 to a high of 1.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.55% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Country Garden Holdings Co.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRYF is 0.14%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.16% to 1,026,316K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179,361K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,819K shares, representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 5.76% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 171,440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 99.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 104.95% over the last quarter.
IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 112,806K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 319.56% over the last quarter.
FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 61,033K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,502K shares, representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 29.54% over the last quarter.
VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 51,120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,788K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRYF by 27.38% over the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.