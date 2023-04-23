COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:2007) Price Target Decreased by 5.03% to 3.56

The average one-year price target for COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:2007) has been revised to 3.56 / share. This is an decrease of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 3.75 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.09 to a high of 14.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.80% from the latest reported closing price of 2.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD HKD.1. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2007 is 0.13%, an increase of 35.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 856,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 135,819K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2007 by 136.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129,068K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 99.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2007 by 113.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 68,415K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,115K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2007 by 32.66% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 50,788K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,222K shares, representing an increase of 28.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2007 by 250.12% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 49,707K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.