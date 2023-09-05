COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:2007) Price Target Decreased by 27.32% to 2.31

The average one-year price target for COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:2007) has been revised to 2.31 / share. This is an decrease of 27.32% from the prior estimate of 3.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 14.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 162.28% from the latest reported closing price of 0.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD HKD.1. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 9.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2007 is 0.13%, a decrease of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.83% to 1,016,348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179,361K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,819K shares, representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2007 by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 171,440K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 99.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2007 by 104.95% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 112,806K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2007 by 319.56% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 61,033K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,502K shares, representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2007 by 29.54% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 51,120K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,788K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2007 by 27.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

