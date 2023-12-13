News & Insights

Country Garden has remitted funds to repay yuan bond in full -filing

December 13, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Xie Yu and Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Embattled Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK has remitted more than 800 million yuan ($111.42 million) to repay onshore bondholders, a company filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange late on Tuesday showed.

Bondholders of a total of 8 million notes, each with a principal of 100 yuan chose to exercise the put option by Nov. 28, while Country Garden has wired funds that fully repaid the principal and interest, the filing showed.

The repayment comes as Country Garden has defaulted on its $11 billion offshore bonds and is working on a plan to restructurethe debt.

The company in September won approval from creditors to extend the maturities of eight onshore bonds worth 10.8 billion yuan by three years.

($1 = 7.1799 Chinese yuan renminbi)

