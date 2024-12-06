News & Insights

Country Garden Faces Exchange Criticism for Report Delay

December 06, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Country Garden Holdings Co (HK:2007) has released an update.

Country Garden Holdings faces self-regulatory measures from the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges due to the delayed disclosure of their 2023 annual report. Despite the criticism, the company’s board supports its executives, attributing the delay to external factors rather than negligence. Efforts are underway to expedite the completion and publication of the report, while trading in the company’s shares remains suspended.

For further insights into HK:2007 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

