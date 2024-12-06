Country Garden Faces Exchange Criticism for Report Delay

Country Garden Holdings Co (HK:2007) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Country Garden Holdings faces self-regulatory measures from the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges due to the delayed disclosure of their 2023 annual report. Despite the criticism, the company’s board supports its executives, attributing the delay to external factors rather than negligence. Efforts are underway to expedite the completion and publication of the report, while trading in the company’s shares remains suspended.

For further insights into HK:2007 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.