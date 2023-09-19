News & Insights

Country Garden delivers 381,000 homes as of Sept 15

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

September 19, 2023 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Country Garden said on Wednesday it has delivered 381,000 homes in 231 Chinese cities as of Sept. 15.

The cash-strapped developer said in its WeChat account that the number of homes it needs to deliver is particularly large.

Country Garden won approval from creditors to extend repayment on another onshore bond, the last of eight bonds it has been seeking extensions for, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.