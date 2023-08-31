News & Insights

Country Garden delays yuan bondholder voting deadline again- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

August 31, 2023 — 11:56 am EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Country Garden 2007.HK is again delaying a deadline for the holders of a yuan bond to vote on several proposals regarding the note repayment, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The vote on the 3.9 billion yuan ($537.3 million) onshore private bond is a key hurdle Country Garden will have to overcome as it strives to avoid default amid a spiralling financing crisis and opposition from some creditors.

Country Garden is pushing the deadline back by one day to 10 p.m. Beijing-time Friday, the report said, citing filings to the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s private disclosure platform.

($1 = 7.2582 Chinese yuan renminbi)

