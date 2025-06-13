Country ETFs to Gain/Lose on Oil Price Rebound

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran on June 12, triggeringglobal marketturmoil. The Israeli government described the assault as a "preemptive strike" against what it claimed was Iran’s advancing nuclear weapons program. Explosions were reported across Tehran following the attack.

Israel Braces for Retaliation

In response to the escalating tensions, Israel’s defense minister declared a state of emergency and said the country was preparing for possible retaliation from Iran. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the United States was not involved in the strikes and cautioned Iran against targeting American assets or personnel.

Impact on Oil Prices

The conflict immediately jolted commodity markets. Crude oil surged about 5% (at the time of writing), reflecting investor fears over supply disruptions from Iran, OPEC+’s third-largest producer.

Country ETFs to Gain/Lose

Against this backdrop, below-mentioned country-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may gain/lose.

ETFs to Gain

Norway – iShares MSCI Norway ETF ENOR

Norway is among the top 10 nations famous for oil exports and with its comparatively low population, oil forms the key part of the country’s GDP. Per U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Norway is the largest oil producer and exporter in Western Europe.The oil and gas sector makes up around 22% of Norwegian GDP and 67% of Norwegian exports.

Canada – iShares MSCI Canada ETF EWC

Canada is also among the world’s top 10 oil producers. The oil, gas and mining sector makes up about over a quarter of Canada’s economy. The country is one of the world's largest producers of dry natural gas.

ETFs to Lose

India – iShares India 50 ETF INDY

India is almost entirely dependent on imports to back its oil needs. An oil price rally could thus be a major deterrent to India investing.

Turkey – iShares MSCI Turkey ETF TUR

Normally, Turkey’s 90% of the crude requirements are satisfied by imports. In any case, the country’s economy has been suffering from high inflation.





