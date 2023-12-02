News & Insights

Countries to promise clean energy boost at COP28 to push out fossil fuels

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

December 02, 2023 — 03:41 am EST

      Tripling clean power would slash fossil fuel use
    

      EU's von der Leyen says 110 countries back pledge
    

      Smaller club of countries plan to scale up nuclear energy
    

  
    By Kate Abnett, Valerie Volcovici and David Stanway
       DUBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Governments lined up a slew of
energy announcements on Saturday at the U.N. climate summit in
Dubai, where countries are under pressure to come up with plans
to halt the non-stop rise in planet-warming emissions. 
    A pledge to triple the world's renewable energy capacity by
2030 is poised to win support from more than 110 countries on
Saturday, with some pushing for the final agreement from the
COP28 summit to include it as a global goal.
    The European Union, United States and COP28 host the United
Arab Emirates have been rallying support for the pledge, with
the idea that boosting renewable capacity will help countries
move away from polluting fossil fuels. 
    "More than 110 countries have joined" the pledge already,
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the
COP28 summit on Thursday. "I call now on all of us to include
these targets in the final COP decision."    
    Whether governments and companies will rally the huge
investments needed to hit the goal is an open question. 
    Clean energy deployments including solar and wind power
projects have surged in recent years. But rising prices for
materials, labour constraints and supply chain disruptions have
forced project delays and cancellations in recent months,
costing developers like Orsted  and BP 
billions of dollars in writedowns. 
    Getting the deal into the final U.N. climate summit decision
would require consensus among the nearly 200 countries present.
While China and India have signalled support for tripling
renewable energy by 2030, neither has confirmed it would back
the overall pledge - which pairs the ramp-up in clean power with
a reduction in fossil fuel use.
    South Africa, Vietnam, Australia, Japan, Canada, Chile and
Barbados are among the countries already on board, officials
told Reuters.
    
    NUCLEAR NUDGE
        More than 20 nations signed a declaration on Saturday
aiming to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050, with U.S.
climate envoy John Kerry saying the world cannot get to "net
zero" without building new reactors. 
  
        "We are not making the argument that this is absolutely
going to be the sweeping alternative to every other energy
source," Kerry said during a launch ceremony at COP28. 
  
        "But  ... you can't get to net-zero 2050 without some
nuclear, just as you can't get there without some use of carbon
capture, utilisation and storage," Kerry said.
  
        Global nuclear capacity now stands at 370 gigawatts,
with 31 countries running reactors. Tripling that capacity by
2050 would require a significant scaling up in new approvals -
and finance.  
  
        Saturday's declaration, signed by France, Belgium,
Britain and South Korea, also commits the countries to taking
action to mobilise investment for the sector.    
  

    PHASE OUT?
    A central decision facing nations at COP28 is whether to
agree, for the first time, to gradually "phase out" global
consumption of fossil fuels. 
    Burning coal, oil and gas to produce energy is the main
cause of climate change.
    A draft of the renewable energy pledge, first reported by
Reuters last month, called for "the phase down of unabated coal
power" and an end to the financing of new coal-fired power
plants.
        France said it would rally a group of nations to ask the
OECD to measure the climate and financial risks attached to
investing in new coal assets, to deter private financiers from
backing projects.
  
        Coal users Kosovo and the Dominican Republic also agreed
to develop plans to phase out their coal-fuelled power.
  
    Tripling clean sources like wind and solar, along with
doubling energy efficiency savings, would be enough to cover 85%
of the fossil fuel reductions needed this decade to meet global
climate goals, according to an analysis by think tank Ember.
    The goals will add to pressure on wealthy nations and
international financial institutions to unleash the massive
investments needed to hit 11,000 gigawatts of renewable energy
by 2030 - in particular, by reducing the high cost of capital
that has stymied renewable energy projects in Africa and other
developing nations.
    "The mismatch still exists between our potentiality and our
limitations to attract investment," said Najib Ahmed, a
consultant at Somalia's climate ministry.
    Africa has received just 2% of global investments in
renewable energy over the last two decades, the International
Renewable Energy Agency said.
              
    METHANE EMISSIONS
        While many of Saturday's expected announcements centred
around sourcing power into the future, nearly a dozen
deep-pocketed philanthropic institutions set their sights on one
of the key climate pollutants - 
    methane emissions
    .
  
        The philanthropic groups, which include the Bezos Earth
Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Sequoia Climate
Foundation, said they would invest $450 million over the next
three years to help countries launch national plans for tackling
methane, the second-biggest cause of climate change after carbon
dioxide. 
  
        The United States, UAE and China are also expected to
make announcements tied to raising more finance toward the
effort.   
For daily comprehensive coverage on COP28 in your inbox, sign up
for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here.

