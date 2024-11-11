Countplus Limited Offers Cautionary Company Update

Countplus Limited (AU:CUP) has released an update.

Countplus Limited has released a presentation providing background information about the company, emphasizing that it should not be taken asinvestment adviceor a comprehensive financial analysis. The report highlights that the information may change and includes no warranties regarding its completeness or accuracy. Investors are advised to seek professional advice before making investment decisions based on the presentation.

