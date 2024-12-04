News & Insights

Countplus Limited Issues New Performance Rights

December 04, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Countplus Limited (AU:CUP) has released an update.

Countplus Limited has announced the issuance of 2,501,845 performance rights under their employee incentive scheme. These securities are currently unquoted and have restrictions on transfer until they are listed on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its employees by aligning their interests with the company’s performance.

