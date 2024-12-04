Countplus Limited Director Increases Stake with Performance Rights

Countplus Limited (AU:CUP) has released an update.

Countplus Limited has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, as Hugh Humphrey acquired 713,318 performance rights. This acquisition, part of the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan, raises Humphrey’s total performance rights to over 2 million, reflecting a strategic move aligned with shareholder approval. The performance rights are valued at $504,042, representing 80% of Humphrey’s fixed annual remuneration.

