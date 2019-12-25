Counting Down to 2020: The Best---and Worst---Company Stocks in the Dow This Year

Yes, there were some stock market hiccups in 2019—dips brought on by inverted yield curves, trade tensions and what not—but none large enough to be more than normal market volatility. Here’s how the companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average did this year.

Counting down the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

If 2018 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year, then 2019 was its polar opposite. Yes, there were some hiccups along the way—dips brought on by inverted yield curves, trade tensions and what not—but none large enough to be more than normal market volatility. And if you held through it, well, you walked away with some pretty nice gains.

A lot of that had to do with where the year started. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 12% during the last three months of 2018, and had a valuation of 13.5 times 12-month forward earnings on Jan. 3. At the time, Leuthold Group’s Jim Paulsen called it a valuation miracle, and indeed it was. Just a few months earlier, the Dow was trading at 16.5 times earnings.

After gaining 22% so far 2019, however, the Dow is trading at 17.7 times, and is no longer a “bargain,” even after lagging the S&P 500’s 29% rise and the Nasdaq Composite’s 35% climb.

The stock market, of course, is a market of stocks—pardon the cliché—and the fact that the stocks with the highest price, not the largest market cap, get the biggest weights in the Dow helps explain why the index lagged behind in 2019. Count down the benchmark with us, and you’ll soon understand why.

Check back for updates—we’ll add three or four a day through Jan. 2, 2020.

30. Dow (DOW): Dow, Inc. Stock Is on the Move—and Should Have a Better 2020

29. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA):

28. Pfizer (PFE): Pfizer Stock’s Dismal 2019 Could Be a Prelude to a Comeback

27. 3M (MMM)

26. Exxon Mobil (XOM)

25. Boeing (BA)

24. Verizon Communications (VZ)

23. Cisco Systems (CSCO)

22. Chevron (CVX)

21. McDonald’s (MCD)

20. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

19. Travelers (TRV)

18. Coca-Cola (KO)

17. Caterpillar (CAT)

16. UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

15. International Business Machines (BA)

14. Merck (MRK)

13. Intel (INTC)

12. Walmart (WMT)

11. Home Depot (HD)

10. American Express (AXP)

9. Walt Disney (DIS)

8. Nike (NKE)

7. Procter & Gamble (PG)

6. Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

5. United Technologies

4. JPMorgan Chase(JPM)

3. Visa (V)

2. Microsoft (MSFT)

1. Apple (AAPL)

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

