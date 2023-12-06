Counterintuitive: How Model Portfolios Can Help Advisors Serve Their Clients Better

Financial advisors constantly strive to find the perfect balance between serving their existing clients and attracting new ones. Often, they view their core value proposition as managing customized portfolios tailored to each client's unique needs. From this perspective, they believe spending less time constructing bespoke portfolios could negatively impact client relationships. However, a counterintuitive approach suggests the opposite: using model portfolios can create more time for genuinely serving clients.

While it may seem a paradox, spending less time on portfolio construction and more time listening to clients can significantly improve service. Building trust and understanding client needs requires dedicated time for genuine conversations and insightful questions. By freeing time from portfolio management, advisors can focus on building deeper relationships with their clients, focusing on what truly matters most to them.

Moreover, using model portfolios doesn't mean sacrificing portfolio quality. These portfolios are typically managed by professionals with access to a larger team of experts and a more comprehensive range of investment options than most advisors have access to.

Embracing model portfolios as a time-saving tool allows advisors to shift their focus from portfolio construction to client service. This seemingly counterintuitive approach often leads to higher client satisfaction and increased referrals, leading to a more successful practice.

Finsum: Consider how model portfolios can enhance client service for advisors by saving time on portfolio construction and focusing on client relationships.

